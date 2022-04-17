Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible highlight in Game 1 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday in Wisconsin, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible highlight.
The NBA Champion caught the ball off the glass, and threw down a monstrous dunk.
The Bucks entered the game as the defending NBA Champions, and third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are the sixth seed, and in the postseason for the first time since 2017.
