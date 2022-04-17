Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible highlight in Game 1 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday in Wisconsin, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible highlight. 

The NBA Champion caught the ball off the glass, and threw down a monstrous dunk. 

The Bucks entered the game as the defending NBA Champions, and third seed in the Eastern Conference.   

Meanwhile, the Bulls are the sixth seed, and in the postseason for the first time since 2017. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17983144_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Intriguing Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988207_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Viral Assist In Game 1

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted Before The Suns Play Game 1

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17987507_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Kyrie Irving After The Nets Lost Game 1

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_15319293_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal Sent Out A Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics In Game 1

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago