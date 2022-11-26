Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

Skip to main content

After the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin.   

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes.  

After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo.  

Antetokounmpo captioned the photo: "No skills. No talent. Only self belief and hard work."

His post has over 22,000 likes and hundreds of  comments in just over an hour. 

The NBA Champion forward frequently posts photos after games, and they typically get a lot of traction. 

He always has clever captions to go with the photos.  

With the win, the Bucks improved to 13-5 in their first 18 games, which has them 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the conference.  

The Bucks have looked phenomenal to start the 2022-23 season, and they have been without Khris Middleton for all 18 games, which makes the start even more impressive.  

The All-Star guard is arguably their second-best player and was a big reason why they won the 2021 NBA Championship.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest in his first 15 games (he's also shooting 53.1% from the field).

With the way he has played and the team's record, he may find himself in contention for his third MVP Award. 

Following the win, the Bucks are now 10-2 in their first 12 games at home in Wisconsin. 

They will play their next game on Saturday night at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

