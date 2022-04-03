Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Mavericks
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
The Milwaukee Bucks lost at home to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 118-112 on Sunday afternoon, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
The post form Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-30 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
