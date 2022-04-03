Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Mavericks

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost at home to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 118-112 on Sunday afternoon, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.   

The post form Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-30 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Injury Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_7225318_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins Gets Dunked On By Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_15988864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17263062_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17877678_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago