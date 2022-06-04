Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet on Saturday with a photo of him and his two children in Greece. The Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now in the NBA Finals playing the Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo of him and his two children in Greece with the caption: "Our annual Akropolis visit"

The post has nearly 57,000 likes in just a few hours.

Antetokounmpo just finished his ninth season in the NBA, and the Bucks lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7.

Last season, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship, which was the first of his career.

He has already been an NBA Finals MVP, Defensive Player of The Year and won two league MVPs.

At just 27-years-old, he still has plenty of time to build on those accolades.

As for the Celtics (who beat the Bucks), they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and currently have a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors.

Game 2 of the Finals will take place on Sunday night back at the Chase Center.

