BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out (according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).
Antetokounmpo has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Woj: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) ruled out for Game 1 on Sunday."
Antetokounmpo had another excellent regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
At home, the Bucks are 31-11 in 42 games.
Last season, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for the Pacers, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Domantas Sabonis was still on the roster.
They finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 7-3, and they are 21-20 in 41 games played on the road.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Milwaukee).