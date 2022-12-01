Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks (109-103) on the road at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his night with 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes of playing time.

He also shot a very impressive 13/25 from the field (52%).

On the season, the two-time MVP is now averaging 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 17 games (on 53.3% shooting from the field).

After the win over the Knicks, he sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Play within your strength."

The NBA Champion forward has over 10,000 likes on his tweet, and he frequently posts photos to Twitter after games.

They always get a lot of engagement from fans, and he always comes up with intriguing captions.

The Bucks improved to 15-5 in their first 20 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they are only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

In addition, the Bucks are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

They had started the 2022-23 season a perfect 9-0.

Clearly, they will be among the top teams in the east and look like a legitimate contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Antetokounmpo is in his tenth season in the NBA and has spent his entire career playing for the Bucks (drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft).