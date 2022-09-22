Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed

After signing Dusty Hannahs on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have waived the 29-year-old guard.

Hannahs played last season with the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL in Australia, averaging 13.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in about 21.7 minutes per game.

At the NBA level, Hannahs has played in a total of four games with the Memphis Grizzlies over the course of two seasons (2018-2020). With Memphis, Hannahs has posted averages of 5.0 points and 1.3 assists in about 9.8 minutes per game.

Dusty Hannahs played in 13 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League during the 2020-21 season and now after being waived by the Golden State Warriors, he will likely once again be re-acquired by Santa Cruz.

This move by the Warriors was nothing more than one that allows them to retain a player in the G League, which means Golden State still has an open roster spot available ahead of the start of training camp.

Golden State has made it clear that this final roster spot is being reserved for former 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will be retiring. Should he remain with the Warriors and decide not to retire, Iguodala will be suiting up for his 19th NBA season, becoming just the 24th player in NBA history to play for at least 19 seasons.

Finishing the 2021-22 season with a 53-29 record, the Golden State Warriors went on to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last eight seasons, winning their fourth championship in as many years.

The Warriors are one of four teams set to play on October 18 to open up the 2022-23 NBA season. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers as they celebrate their championship with the ring and banner ceremonies before the game.