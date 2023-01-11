Klay Thompson Shares Warriors’ Optimistic Mindset Following Loss To Suns On Tuesday

Losing 125-113 at home to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson spoke to the media after the game and offered his team’s positive mindset after the loss.

This season has been full of ups and downs for the Golden State Warriors so far.

They have pulled off great wins over teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics, but they have also suffered some tough, bad looking losses.

Golden State has been dominant on their home floor all season long, but they went into Tuesday night’s showdown against the Phoenix Suns losing two straight home games and they dropped their third straight home game to the Suns.

Losing 125-113, the Warriors really struggled against Phoenix, which was a very surprising result seeing as the Suns were without Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and other core parts of their roster. In fact, Mikal Bridges was the only starter to play for Phoenix in this game!

Inconsistency has been the key word following the Warriors around all season long and even with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back out on the floor, Golden State faced a deficit that was too much to overcome on Tuesday night.

Following this loss, five-time All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson spoke to the media and talked about the team’s mindset after a game like this one.

“I’m not sure, but maybe with Steph and Wigs coming back, we probably relaxed a little bit more than we should have,” Thompson said in response to being asked why the team just didn’t have it against the Suns. “Because we thought just showing up we’d get the dub. But I love the intensity we played with towards the end and you know what? Sometimes you need a loss like this just to remind yourself how hard it is to win in this league.

“I think we can turn it into a positive.”

Obviously this loss on Tuesday night stings for the Warriors not only because they were playing a depleted Suns team, but because they have been dominant all season long at home and now, they have a three-game losing streak at home.

Not to mention, Golden State has been terrible on the road this season and their next five games will be away from Chase Center.

Just finding consistency and getting back to their winning ways, especially away from home, are two things the Warriors must do if they are to get going during the second half of the season and Thompson’s mindset is the right one to have.

One game does not necessarily define your season, but losses like this one can definitely have a positive impact on a team moving forward.

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors respond to their current three-game losing streak as they begin their five-game road trip, especially since they are 3-16 on the road this season.

