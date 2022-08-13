BREAKING: The Warriors Are Reportedly Playing The Lakers To Open Up The 2022-23 Season

Skip to main content
BREAKING: The Warriors Are Reportedly Playing This Team To Open Up The 2022-23 Season

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will square off on opening night of the 2022-23 season. This means fans will get to see Steph Curry and LeBron James go up against each other to kick off the season.
Charania: "Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

The Warriors are fresh off winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics this past June.  

That was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, which no other team has during that time span.  

In 2020 and 2021, the Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

As for the Lakers, they are coming off a very disappointing season. 

The team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, LeBron James and the Lakers missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

In 2020, James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, but in the last two seasons the team has regressed (they lost in the first-round in 2021). 

To kick off the 2022-23 season, fans are getting a treat by seeing Steph Curry square off with James. 

They are two of the best players of all-time, and both are arguably still the face of the NBA right now. 

When James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, they faced off with the Warriors four times in a row in the Finals. 

Curry and the Warriors went 3-1 in those battles. 

