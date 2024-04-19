Golden State Warriors Lose Key Staff Member To Another NBA Team
The Golden State Warriors had their season come to an end on Tuesday evening when they lost 118-94 to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
They will now have a lot of questions to answer about the future of their team going forward.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a key member of their front office will now join the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant general manager.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Atlanta is hiring Golden State’s Onsi Saleh as an assistant general manager. Saleh — who had been VP of Basketball Strategy and Team Counsel with the Warriors — has worked closely with Bob Myers and Mike Dunleavy Jr., and previously with Spurs CEO RC Buford."
Lauren L. Williams of The The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported more details following the news from Wojnarowski.
Via Williams: "Can confirm that the Hawks have brought Onsi Saleh aboard to work with the front office group. Doesn’t sound like there are any fundamental changes. Was told it’s an addition w/ no subtraction and Kyle Korver’s role remains the same."
The Hawks have been an up-and-down franchise over the past five years.
They got out of rebuilding mode and made a deep run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 but lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in the two following years.
This season, the Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls (131-116) in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.