Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Monday's Game

The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins from the G League before Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Before the game, the team announced that they have recalled Ryan Rollins from the G League.

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Ryan Rollins from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Rollins has played in 11 games for the Warriors this season and is averaging 1.9 points per contest.

The 20-year-old was the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing two seasons of college basketball for Toledo.

He has also played in 12 G League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season.

In 10 Showcase Cup games, he has averages of 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

In two regular season G League games, he has averages of 16.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Warriors come into Monday night in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They are 19-18 in 37 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Warriors are a very impressive 16-2 in the 18 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

This will be their first time facing off with Trae Young and Hawks this season.

The Hawks enter the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-19 record in 36 games.