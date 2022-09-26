Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion

Andre Iguodala has been one of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors over their dynasty.

He has played for the Warriors in six out of the last eight seasons, and ironically they made the NBA Finals in those six seasons that he played there.

The Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs in the two seasons that he was on different teams.

This past season, the Warriors returned to the NBA Playoffs and beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Iguodala will turn 39 years old during the 2022-23 regular season, so there was always the possibility that he could retire as a champion.

However, on Monday, the Warriors officially announced that they are singing Iguodala for next season.

Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed guard/forwards Andre Iguodala to a contract, it was announced today."

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP had originally announced that he would return on his podcast "Point Forward."

"I myself will be returning for my 19th season," Iguodala said on his podcast on Sept 23.

Last season, he played in 31 regular season games and averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

In 2012, Iguodala made the All-Star Game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has career averages of 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest in 1,223 regular season games.

In addition, he has played in 177 NBA Playoff games.