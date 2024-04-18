Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Could Be On The Trading Block
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors had their season come to an end when they lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 118-94.
Andrew Wiggins, who had a disappointing season, finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
The former Kansas star has at least two more seasons on his contract (he has a player-option for the 2026-27 season).
On Wednesday, Logan Murdock of The Ringer reported that Wiggins could be on the trading block this summer.
Murdock Via His Article In The Ringer: "League sources believe Andrew Wiggins will be included in trade talks this summer as the Warriors look to improve their roster."
Wiggins played a significant role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics (he also made the All-Star Game that season).
However, he averaged just 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games this season.
Wiggins was initally the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Before getting traded to Golden State in 2019, he had spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He has career averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.