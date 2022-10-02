Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick

According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Ty Jerome had an excellent college career with the Virginia Cavaliers from 2016-19, and during his final season, he helped them win the NCAA Championship over Texas Tech.  

He averaged 13.6 points and 5.5 assists per contest, which led to him being drafted with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After playing his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, he was dealt in the Chris Paul trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder (where he has spent the last two seasons).

This week, he was traded to the Houston Rockets in an eight-player trade, and he was waived upon the transaction being completed.

Now that he is going to be a free agent, Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic are reporting that he and the Golden State Warriors "are in talks on a camp deal."

Slater: "The Warriors and guard Ty Jerome are in talks on a camp deal to compete for a roster spot after he clears waivers Monday, sources tell me and  @ShamsCharania. Warriors still finalizing plan for two-ways/empty 15th over next couple weeks. Unlikely they fill 15th for tax savings."

Jerome averaged 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 48 regular season games last year for the Thunder.

Being such a recent first-round pick, he will likely have at least some suitors, and the Warriors would be one of his best options.

They are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons and have a strong history of helping players reach their full potential.

Currently, they are in Japan and will play their second preseason game at 1 A.M. Eastern Time against the Washington Wizards.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

