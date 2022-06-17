Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup On Thursday Night
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Warriors lead the series 3-2, so if they win on Thursday they will win the 2022 NBA Championship.
As for the Celtics, they can force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center in California with a win.
This would be the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have won the NBA Championship (if they end up winning the series).
