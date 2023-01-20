Stephen Curry Claims He Would Like To Play In 2024 Olympics

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry makes claims that he would like to play for USA Basketball in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Winning his fourth NBA championship last season and also being named Finals MVP, it seems like Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s trophy case is now complete.

However, Curry still has his eyes set on at least one more thing to add to his trophy case and that is an Olympic gold medal.

Curry, believe it or not, has never participated in the summer Olympics for Team USA, but that could change in 2024 when the summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Speaking with NBA insider Marc Stein recently, Curry expressed his interest in playing in the Olympics, stating that he would love to play for Team USA coached by Steve Kerr.

“I'm more than excited about the opportunity to do it,” Curry told Stein. “Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who's ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it's not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that.

“I don't know what the chances are, because you don't know what's going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.”

The two “world championship” teams that Curry mentioned were in reference to the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Basketball Championships he played in with Team USA.

While he did have a chance to participate in past Olympic games, Steph Curry ultimately did not participate due to offseason rest in preparation for future NBA seasons and injury concerns.

Now being 34-years-old and the summer Olympics taking place every four years, Curry is running out of time to represent Team USA in basketball and now with Kerr taking over the head coach job from Gregg Popovich, now makes the most sense for him to try and add a gold medal to his trophy case.

With the Warriors this season, Curry has averaged 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from three-point range.

Given his status as a superstar in the NBA and known worldwide for his three-point shooting talents, Steph Curry participating in the Olympics could very well wind up being one of the biggest highlights in international basketball since Michael Jordan represented Team USA in the Olympics.

