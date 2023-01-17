Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry To Michael Jordan Following Monday's Warriors-Wizards Game

Following their 127-118 victory on the road against the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan.

When you look at the very few dynasties that reigned in the NBA, you have the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1950s, the Boston Celtics in the 1960s, the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, the San Antonio Spurs in the 2000s and now the Golden State Warriors since their 2015 championship.

Known as a key contributor during the Bulls’ dynasty, a key veteran that helped start the Spurs’ dynasty in 1999 and now the coach of the Warriors’ dynasty, Steve Kerr may just be one of the most successful people in NBA history from both a player and coaching standpoint!

Kerr knows a thing or two about winning and while the Warriors have struggled this season, they did pick up a 127-118 victory on the road against the Washington Wizards on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Without Klay Thompson in this game, Golden State turned to Jordan Poole for a much-needed 32 points, but a guy that wears No. 30 for them named Stephen Curry had yet another masterful performance with 41 points and six made three-pointers.

The NBA’s All-Time leader in three-pointers never ceases to amaze every time he steps foot on the floor and following his fourth 40-point game of the season, Steve Kerr offered a lot of praise for his star point guard.

“He’s the modern MJ,” Kerr said in reference to Curry receiving MVP chants from the crowd in Washington D.C. “I used to see this playing with the Bulls, you know, half the crowd has red 23 jerseys on and now half the crowd has blue and yellow 30 jerseys. Steph transcends the game and elicits an emotion from people because he’s so inspiring with his play that no matter where we go, there are people who are cheering for him and can’t wait to see him perform.

“We’ve never seen anything like him and I think people can relate to him because he’s not this ‘superhero’ in terms of his size and strength. You know, he’s 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and there are a lot of people out there that are that size, but none that can do what he can do, so he’s incredibly inspiring and as a result, we get a ton of support on the road.”

Coming from someone who played alongside Michael Jordan and won championships with him, Steve Kerr may be one of the only few people in the league who are allowed to make a comparison to Jordan.

Curry may not be the biggest player like Kerr mentioned and his style of play is much different than that of Jordan’s, but his ability to captivate his crowd and create a different type of atmosphere and energy in any arena on any night is something only a handful of players in NBA history have been able to do.

Being the best three-point shooter to ever pick up a basketball and just having a charismatic personality makes Stephen Curry such a special player and that is why the Warriors have been as successful of a dynasty as they have.

