Golden State Warriors Waive 2 Players

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon.
The Golden State Warriors are 3-1 in the preseason with wins over the Washington Wizards (twice in Japan) and Portland Trail Blazers.

Their one loss came against the Los Angeles Lakers.

They will play their fourth (and final) exhibition contest on Friday evening at home against the Denver Nuggets.

With the season on the horizon, the team announced Thursday that they have waived two players (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived two-way guards Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon it was announced today."

Weatherspoon spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, and this past year he averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest in 11 games with the Warriors. 

The 26-year-old had a stellar year in the G League, averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 20 regular season games. 

As for Quinones, he played his college basketball for Memphis and during his junior year (in 2022) he averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 33 games.

He is 21 years old and did not get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer. 

The Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.  

They will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 18 when they host LeBron James and the Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  

