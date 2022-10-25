Skip to main content
Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee

Grant Williams was ejected from Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls faced off in Illinois at the United Center.

The game was dominated by the Bulls, and the Celtics did not have a good night. 

During the second half, Grant Williams was ejected from the game. 

As Williams stood up, he made contact with the referee (it did not appear intentional).  

The Celtics had come into the night with a 3-0 record after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. 

Williams averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest through the first three contests.

He ended his night on Monday with 0 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Their perfect record has ended, and after the Bulls, they will now head home to face off with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts on Friday night. 

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Williams was the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a very successful career in college for the Tennessee Volunteers. 

He has career averages of 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 212 regular season games.  

As for the Bulls, they have improved to 2-2 with the 120-102 win over the Celtics. 

They have now beaten the Miami Heat and Celtics but have losses to the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following this game, they will play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at home. 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee

