LOOK: Aaron Rodgers At Bulls-Bucks Game 2

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at Wednesday night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and a very special guest is in attendance.  

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who is also a part-owner of the Bucks) is at the game sitting on the floor. 

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and this year they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They currently have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday evening at home.

