Heat And Celtics Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin, Adebayo on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Wednesday."

The two teams played in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals and the Celtics won the series in seven games.

To start the new season, the Heat have struggled and do not look like the team that was the first seed in the Eastern Conference in 2022.

They are 10-11 in their first 21 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, they are just 2-7 in the nine games they have played on the road.

As of late, they are playing better, winning three games in a row and going 6-4 in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics may look even better than they did last year when they made the NBA Finals.

Currently, they are the best team in the NBA and 17-4 in their first 21 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and have gone 13-1 over their last 14 games.

At home, the Celtics have been extremely hard to beat (10-1 in 11 games played in Massachusetts).

Heading into Wednesday, they have a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed.