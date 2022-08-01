Skip to main content

What? Here's How Kyrie Irving And Klay Thompson Could Have Been Teammates

In 2011, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick and Tristan Thompson with the fourth overall pick. The Golden State Warriors drafted Klay Thompson with the 11th overall pick, which means the Cavs missed out on pairing Irving and Thompson. Irving has played for the Cavs, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, while Thompson has only played for the Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals four straight times from 2015-18. 

For three of those battles, Kyrie Irving was a member of the Cavs. 

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson has spent his entire career on the Warriors. 

Something that is very interesting is that Thompson and Irving could have been teammates on the Cavs. 

How?

In 2011, the Cavs drafted Irving with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, and the Warriors selected Thompson with the 11th overall pick. 

However, the Cavs also had the fourth overall pick and they selected Tristan Thompson.  

Therefore, the Cavs could have actually drafted Thompson and Irving in the same draft class, and that would have prevented the Warriors from pairing Thompson with Steph Curry. 

The backcourt of Thompson and Irving would have been lethal, but no one will ever know how it turned out. 

Instead, Thompson and Curry formed the best shooting backcourt in the history of the league, and they have won four NBA Championships together (all in the last eight seasons). 

As for Irving, he won the NBA Championship in 2016 with the Cavs (LeBron James rejoined the team in 2014 and Irving played with him for three seasons). 

In the summer of 2017, Irving was traded from the Cavs to the Boston Celtics where he played for two seasons. 

After that, he signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

Thompson and Irving being teammates instead of Curry and Thompson is one of the better hypotheticals in league history. 

USATSI_10416872_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Kyrie Irving And Klay Thompson Could Have Been Teammates

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18047804_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18390867_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_10946927_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: Viral Video Of LeBron James And Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's 2 Tweets On Monday

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18117807_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18058567_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17381810_168388303_lowres
News

What A Wizards-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17421269_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Russell Westbrook On Monday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago