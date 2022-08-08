Here's What 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap Tweeted On Sunday

On Sunday, four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap sent out a tweet.

Millsap: "Man! Playing in this @AEBLHOOPS got me feeling good. It’s been a tough 2 years with losing my grandfather in 2021 and then my granny in 2022. Hoops was the last thing on my mind. I say all this to say that you don’t have to go through it alone! You can make it. Just keep going!"

The NBA veteran was playing in the AEBL pro-am on Sunday in Atlanta.

At 37-years-old, he is currently a free agent after spending last season playing for the Nets and 76ers.

He began the year with the Nets, but was included in the blockbuster deal at the trading deadline that sent James Harden to the 76ers.

In 33 regular season games, he averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

At one point, he was one of the most consistent players in the NBA.

With the Jazz, he was a borderline All-Star, but with the Hawks is where he officially became one.

From 2014-17, he made the All-Star Game every single season, and helped the Hawks made the NBA Playoffs in all four of those seasons.

In 2015, they got as far as the Eastern Conference Finals, before getting swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While he is far from his prime, he is still a good veteran, who could be useful on nearly any team.

Either a young team for mentorship, or a contending team for depth would make sense.