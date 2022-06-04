Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Al Horford met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Horford and the Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the first three rounds.

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Horford played a huge role in the win, and he finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists.

He also shot the ball extremely efficiently (9/12 from the field and 6/8 from the three-point range).

Scoring 26 points, and only missing three shots in a Finals game is very impressive.

After the big win, he met with the media.

Horford has been a winning player his entire career and he has played in over 100 playoff games.

Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Celtics (twice), Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He also played for Florida (in college) and won two National Championships for the Gators.

Game 2 of the Finals will take place on Sunday night back at the Chase Center in California.

Related stories on NBA basketball