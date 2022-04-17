Bradley Beal Sent Out A Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater
Bradley Beal sent out a tweet after Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1.
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics stunned the Brooklyn Nets with a buzzer beater by Jayson Tatum to win Game 1 by a score of 115-114.
After the game, Bradley Beal sent out a tweet about Tatum.
The Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the series.
Last season, they lost in just five games to the Nets, but this year they are also the higher seed.
The Celtics are the second seed, while the Nets are the seventh.
Last year, the roles were reversed.
As for Beal and the Washington Wizards, they did not qualify for the postseason.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.