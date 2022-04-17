Bradley Beal Sent Out A Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

Skip to main content

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater

Bradley Beal sent out a tweet after Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics stunned the Brooklyn Nets with a buzzer beater by Jayson Tatum to win Game 1 by a score of 115-114.   

After the game, Bradley Beal sent out a tweet about Tatum. 

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the series. 

Last season, they lost in just five games to the Nets, but this year they are also the higher seed. 

The Celtics are the second seed, while the Nets are the seventh. 

Last year, the roles were reversed. 

As for Beal and the Washington Wizards, they did not qualify for the postseason. 

