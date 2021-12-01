Publish date:
Here's What Damion Lee Tweeted During The Warriors-Suns Game
Damion Lee sent out a tweet during the Warriors and Suns game.
The Golden State Warriors are in Arizona playing the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening, and Damion Lee is not active for the game.
Therefore, during the game the Warriors star sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Lee sent out a tweet about his teammate Jordan Poole who went off in the first quarter for 16 points.
The matchup is between the two hottest teams in the NBA as the Warriors came into the game with the NBA's best record of 18-2 in their first 20 games.
Meanwhile, the Suns are 17-3, and in the middle of a 16-game winning streak game after starting the season 1-3.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and the Warriors are coming off of back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs.
