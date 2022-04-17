Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted Before The Suns Play Game 1
Devin Booker sent out a tweet before the Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their first-round series in the NBA Playoffs.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans pelicans in Arizona on Sunday evening for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, and before the game All-Star Devin Booker sent out a tweet.
Booker's tweet said: "Momma, look at your son What happened to my smile?"
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
They are fresh off of winning the Western Conference, and making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season.
As for the Pelicans, they are the eighth seed in the west after beating the Spurs and Clippers in the play-in tournament.
