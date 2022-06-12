Here's What Ime Udoka Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

On Sunday, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka met with the media, and he was asked about All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

"With Jayson it's sometimes you equate missing shots to playing poorly," Udoka said. "What we've seen is he's had some really good looks, especially in Game 1, and we knew if he got those same looks through out the series he'd be successful. They are trying to take him out, guard him with two at times and don't want to give him specific matchups, and at times he has has to be the play-maker. In the two wins, he's had 13 and 9 assists."

Tatum is shooting just 34% from the field, but he has been able to make other plays to help the Celtics win games.

The series is tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night back at the Chase Center.

