Skip to main content
Here's What Ime Udoka Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

Here's What Ime Udoka Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media on Sunday about Jayson Tatum. The Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media on Sunday about Jayson Tatum. The Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center.

On Sunday, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka met with the media, and he was asked about All-Star forward Jayson Tatum. 

"With Jayson it's sometimes you equate missing shots to playing poorly," Udoka said. "What we've seen is he's had some really good looks, especially in Game 1, and we knew if he got those same looks through out the series he'd be successful. They are trying to take him out, guard him with two at times and don't want to give him specific matchups, and at times he has has to be the play-maker. In the two wins, he's had 13 and 9 assists."

Tatum is shooting just 34% from the field, but he has been able to make other plays to help the Celtics win games.  

The series is tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night back at the Chase Center. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18466140_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ime Udoka Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18464954_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18513102_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18469609_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Game 5 Injury Report For Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18512593_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18499289_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Jayson Tatum Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17700486_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17225971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17129369_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago