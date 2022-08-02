Skip to main content

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning. The star guard had an excellent season, but the Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet. 

The post already has over 7,000 likes 

Morant: "they thought they was winning until i entered now they back losing"

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is now the face of the franchise for the Grizzlies.  

In 2021, they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.  

This past season, they were the second seed in the Western Conference, and Morant won his first career playoff series. 

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games. 

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games. 

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and without him they went 1-2. 

There was no chance that the Grizzlies were going to be able to beat the Warriors without Morant. 

The Warriors went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and they then beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games. 

That was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done during that time span. 

Morant also made the first All-Star Game of his career, so overall it was a fantastic season for the franchise. 

There is no question that the Grizzlies are a team that is on a huge upward trajectory. 

USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15318298_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 2 - The Largest Trade In League History

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18059548_168388303_lowres
News

McGruder, Pistons Agree On One-Year Deal

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_7969674_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18255746_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Joel Embiid Tweeted A Video On Monday

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18170268_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_12376548_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Just Tweeted On Monday Night

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago