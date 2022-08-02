Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet.

Morant: "they thought they was winning until i entered now they back losing"

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is now the face of the franchise for the Grizzlies.

In 2021, they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.

This past season, they were the second seed in the Western Conference, and Morant won his first career playoff series.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and without him they went 1-2.

There was no chance that the Grizzlies were going to be able to beat the Warriors without Morant.

The Warriors went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and they then beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games.

That was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done during that time span.

Morant also made the first All-Star Game of his career, so overall it was a fantastic season for the franchise.

There is no question that the Grizzlies are a team that is on a huge upward trajectory.