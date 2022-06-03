Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-108 on Thursday evening to take on Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road in California at the Chase Center.
After the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.
Tatum finished the big win with 12 points, five rebounds and 13 assists, which was impressive.
The elite scorer was having an off night shooting the ball (3/17 from the field), but he became the team's top facilitator in the game.
No other players on the Celtics had more than five assists in the game.
This is the first time in Tatum's career that he has been to the Finals, and in the first game the Celtics looked like they had been there before.
They were trailing by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter, and they then won the period by an impressive 24-points.
Game 2 will be back in California on Sunday night at the Chase Center.
