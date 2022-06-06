Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Lost Game 2 To The Warriors

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Lost Game 2 On Sunday
Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in California.
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night by a score of 107-88.
The blowout loss ties up the series at 1-1, because the Celtics had won the first game of the series on Thursday night.
Tatum finished Game 2 with 28 points, and after the loss he met with the media.
This is the first time in Tatum's career that he has been in the Finals, but he has also had plenty of playoff experience.
He's already been in the Conference Finals three different times in the first five seasons of his NBA career.
As for the Warriors, they are much more experienced and are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
