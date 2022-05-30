Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 7

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. The Celtics will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday.

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals.

The Heat went on a big run late in the game, and Jimmy Butler took a risky shot for the lead with 17 seconds left.

If he had hit the shot, it would have been heroic, but he missed it and the Heat lost the game and their momentum came to a halt.

After the game, Butler was asked about the play.

"My thought process was 'go for the win'" Butler said of the shot. "Missed the shot, but I'm taking that shot, my teammates like the shot that I took, so I'm living with it."

The Heat will head into the 2022 offseason, while the Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Game 1 will be played on Thursday night in San Francisco.

Related stories on NBA basketball