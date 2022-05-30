Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 7

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Missing The Shot
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals.
The Heat went on a big run late in the game, and Jimmy Butler took a risky shot for the lead with 17 seconds left.
If he had hit the shot, it would have been heroic, but he missed it and the Heat lost the game and their momentum came to a halt.
After the game, Butler was asked about the play.
"My thought process was 'go for the win'" Butler said of the shot. "Missed the shot, but I'm taking that shot, my teammates like the shot that I took, so I'm living with it."
The Heat will head into the 2022 offseason, while the Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Game 1 will be played on Thursday night in San Francisco.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.