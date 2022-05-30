Skip to main content

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Missing The Shot

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. The Celtics will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday.

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals.  

The Heat went on a big run late in the game, and Jimmy Butler took a risky shot for the lead with 17 seconds left.   

If he had hit the shot, it would have been heroic, but he missed it and the Heat lost the game and their momentum came to a halt. 

After the game, Butler was asked about the play.   

"My thought process was 'go for the win'" Butler said of the shot. "Missed the shot, but I'm taking that shot, my teammates like the shot that I took, so I'm living with it."

The Heat will head into the 2022 offseason, while the Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

Game 1 will be played on Thursday night in San Francisco. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18391870_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18391042_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry's Message To Jayson Tatum After Game 7

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18185200_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post After Game 7

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18391715_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet After Game 7

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18391875_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Text To Kobe Bryant Before Game 7

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17376118_168388303_lowres
News

Here Is The NBA Finals Schedule

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18391603_168388303_lowres
News

WHAT? Someone Bet $550,000 On This For Game 7

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Jayson Tatum Is Honoring Kobe Bryant In Game 7

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18390867_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Did

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago