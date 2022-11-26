Here's What Jonathan Kuminga Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors had gotten off to a slow start to the season, but as of late, they are playing a lot better.

After losing by 45 points to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night (they rested a lot of key players), they have now won two games in a row over the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

The Warriors beat the Jazz 129-118 on Friday night, and 2021 seventh-overall pick Jonathan Kuminga sent out a tweet after the win.

Kuminga: "Great Team Win"

The post has over 5,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

He only played 13 minutes and put up three rebounds and one assist, but his defense was excellent.

Via Kylen Mills: "Steve Kerr says even though Jonathan Kuminga didn't score tonight, his defense was really key and that should be the number one priority for JK right now. Kerr says if he establishes himself on defense, "the offense will come." #dubnation"

With the win, the Warriors improved to 10-10 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

However, the west has been tight to start the season, so the defending NBA Champions only remain 3.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

They have been two totally different teams on the road versus at home.

Away from San Francisco, they are atrocious, with a 1-9 record in ten games.

Yet, at home, they are unbelievable, with a 9-1 record in ten games at the Chase Center.

Kuminga is averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.