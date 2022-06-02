Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story On Thursday
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted a photo to his Instagram story.
Durant and the Nets had their season come to an end over a month ago when they were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
The sweep caused a lot of criticism for Durant and fellow star teammate Kyrie Irving.
The Nets had been seen as the the team to beat this season, but they were unable to even win one game in the playoffs.
Durant and Irving have played two seasons together in Brooklyn, and they have not made it out of the second-round of the playoffs.
Prior to joining the Nets, Durant had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row and won two titles.
As for Irving, he won the title in 2016 with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals and they are facing off with the Golden State Warriors.
Game 1 will be on Thursday evening in San Francisco at the Chase Center.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.