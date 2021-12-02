Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

Publish date:
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Brooklyn Nets Beat The New York Knicks
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center and the game was an absolute thriller.
After the game, Kevin Durant who had 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists spoke to the media.
"I think every great scorer in this league has seen different schemes being thrown at them, especially when you've played deep in the playoffs like I have," Durant said postgame. "I'm still figuring out the balance of shooting over some of that stuff and making the correct play, and it's all a timing thing so that's the beauty of the game and that's why I feel like I'm still a student."
The Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 15-6, and the Knicks fell to 11-10 with the loss to the Nets.
