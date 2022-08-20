Skip to main content
Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Saturday. Next season will be his 20th in the NBA, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Lakers.
On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet.

James quote tweeted a tweet from Duquesne Basketball. 

Duquesne Basketball tweeted out a video and wrote: "“What I enjoy most is the impact you can make on the young men and also the impact they make on me.” Get to know our Associate Head Coach, @DruOnDemand! #GoDukes"

James quote tweeted the post: "Yessir!! My brother, the floor general and now the Associate Head Coach!! Let's go my guy!"

James is coming off playing in his 19th season in the NBA, and at 37-years-old he is undoubtedly still one of the top-ten players in the world.

The 18-time NBA All-Star put up an impressive 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

However, the Lakers did not have a good season and finished the year with a 33-49 record.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs, and the play-in tournament (the San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the tenth seed). 

James signed with Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, and they also missed the postseason that first year.

Yet, the next season they won the NBA Championship after trading for All-Star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Prior to the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.

In 2012 and 2013, he won the first two titles of his career with Miami. 

With the Cavs, he won the NBA Championship in 2016. 

