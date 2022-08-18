Skip to main content
Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Thursday

On Thursday, LeBron James sent out a tweet. The 18-time NBA All-Star has played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers over his career. Next season will be his fifth playing for the Lakers.
James quote tweeted a video that SLAM posted of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a dunk just like he did.  

Bronny will graduate from high school next summer. 

This past season, the 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James has agreed to an extension with the franchise. 

Charania: "Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season." 

Charania: "LeBron James’ deal is worth up to $111 million over two years based on salary cap rises."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also added that the second year of the deal has a player-option.

Woj: "BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M."

