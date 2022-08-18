Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Thursday

On Thursday, LeBron James sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

James quote tweeted a video that SLAM posted of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a dunk just like he did.

Bronny will graduate from high school next summer.

As for James, he is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and fifth playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

This past season, the 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James has agreed to an extension with the franchise.

Charania: "Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season."

Charania: "LeBron James’ deal is worth up to $111 million over two years based on salary cap rises."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also added that the second year of the deal has a player-option.

Woj: "BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M."

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) and Miami Heat over his career.