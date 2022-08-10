Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

James is coming off another phenomenal season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, the Lakers did not have a good season at all.

They went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James also had Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis on the roster with him.

The high-profile roster had been expected to be a championship contender.

James signed with Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, and they missed the NBA Playoffs in that first season also.

However, the following season they beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Championship.

James has also played for the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Lakers.

He began his career with Cleveland as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

In the summer of 2010, he left Cleveland, and joined Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.

With Miami, he won the first two titles of his career.

He then rejoined Cleveland in 2014, and won another title in 2016.

From 2011-18, James made the NBA Finals an astonishing eight times in a row, and won three titles.

He is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, and next season will be his 20th year in the league.