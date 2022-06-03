Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 1

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriros lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors fell into an 0-1 hole when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

Afterwards, two-time league MVP Steph Curry met with the media.

"It's about winning four games by any means necessary," Curry said after the loss. "For 42 minutes we did enough to win the game tonight, and that's not how the basketball works."

The loss was a surprise for many reasons, and one was as simple as the Warriors had been off for essentially a week.

They had a lot more rest than the Celtics, who did not finish up the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat until Sunday night on the road in Florida.

In addition, this is the sixth time in eight years that the Warriors have been in the Finals.

Curry finished his night with 34 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes of action.

