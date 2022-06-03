Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 1

Steph Curry's Bold Quote After Losing Game 1
The Golden State Warriors fell into an 0-1 hole when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.
Afterwards, two-time league MVP Steph Curry met with the media.
"It's about winning four games by any means necessary," Curry said after the loss. "For 42 minutes we did enough to win the game tonight, and that's not how the basketball works."
The loss was a surprise for many reasons, and one was as simple as the Warriors had been off for essentially a week.
They had a lot more rest than the Celtics, who did not finish up the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat until Sunday night on the road in Florida.
In addition, this is the sixth time in eight years that the Warriors have been in the Finals.
Curry finished his night with 34 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes of action.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.