Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic in Florida by a score of 130-129.

The Warriors have now lost four games in a row (three of them were against teams who did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs).

They also blew a 16-point lead.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media. 

"I thought things went wrong before we had the 16-point lead," Kerr said. "It's free throws. 46 free throws for them. 15 for us. That's free points for them and every time they're shooting a free throw, we're taking the ball out of the net and having to execute our half-court offense, and the games not flowing. It's just really hard to win an NBA game by giving up 46 free throws." 

The Warriors are now 3-6 in their first nine games of the season and 0-5 on the road. 

They will have a quick turnaround because they will head to Louisiana to face off with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. 

Steph Curry continued his phenomenal play to start the season, scoring 39 points and dishing out nine assists. 

As for the Magic, they improve to 2-7 in their first nine games of the season. 

They are also 2-1 in the three games that they have played at home. 

Jalen Suggs went off for 26 points and nine assists, while Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds. 

They will play again on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings. 

