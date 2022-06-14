Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 5

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night by a score of 104-94 to the Golden State Warriors.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors.

After the tough loss, the five-time NBA All-Star met with the media.

"Our backs are against the wall," Horford said. "This is the time that we look at each other in the eyes and we gotta figure it out."

Horford finished his night with nine points and nine rebounds.

Game 6 of the series will be back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

