Al Horford's Honest Quote After Game 4

Al Horford's VERY Honest Quote After Game 4
Al Horford met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97.
The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97 on Friday evening.
The series is tied up at 2-2 after the big win for the Warriors.
Postgame, Celtics center Al Horford shared an honest quote.
"I felt like we took possessions for granted," Horford said of the fourth quarter.
The Celtics lost the fourth quarter by a score of 28-19.
Game 5 of the series will be back in California at the Chase Center on Monday night in California.
Each team is 1-1 at home during the series so far.
