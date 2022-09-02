Skip to main content
How Is This 28-Year-Old NBA Star Still A Free Agent?

On September 2, Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent. The 28-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season.
The 2022-23 NBA season will begin on October 18, which is 47 days away from Friday, September 2. 

Shockingly, there are still many big name players who are free agents.

One of those players is 28-year-old point guard Dennis Schroder, who played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season. 

He averaged a very solid 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 64 games for the two teams.

Right now, he is playing for the German national team, and one of his moves from last game is going viral on Twitter. 

Over his career, he has been a very talented player, and outside of his rookie season he has never averaged less than 10.0 points per game. 

During the 2017 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 24.7 points and 7.7 assists per contest in six games for the Atlanta Hawks. 

In addition to the Rockets, Hawks and Celtics, he has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

His career averages are 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 621 regular season games. 

He has also played in 52 NBA Playoff games, so he has a lot of experience. 

Teams in the NBA could always use a point guard for depth, or even to improve their current point guard rotation. 

This late into free agency, it is very surprising that he is still available. 

More than likely, he will have to sign for a veteran's minimum contract, so he could be a very good signing for whoever ultimately picks him up. 

