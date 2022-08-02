Skip to main content

How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?

Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
On August 2, over a month after free agency began, Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent available to be signed by any team in the league. 

Schroder has played for Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over his career. 

Most recently, he was on the Celtics and Rockets last season and averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. 

He is still just 28-years-old, and a very talented guard who can run an offense.

In 2018, he averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game as a 24-year-old for the Hawks.   

In 2020, he was one of the best 6th Men in the entire NBA when he averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game off the bench for the Thunder. 

He was also a key member of the Lakers in 2021, and averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game as their starting point guard. 

Right now, he is in the middle of the prime of his career, and he has proven that he can run an offense as a starter or a bench player. 

This late in free agency, it can be expected that he is more than likely not going to sign for a very large contract. 

Therefore, teams with no cap space can come in and try and offer him a veterans minimum deal. 

If he plays well, he could sign a big contract in the summer of 2023. 

It could be a win-win for both parties. 

