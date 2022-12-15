How to Watch Bucks-Grizzlies Game On Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) will play each other on Thursday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings right now and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently second in the Western Conference standings. These two will face off against one another on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again playing at an MVP level for the Bucks, but the story of the season thus far for the Bucks has surrounded their secondary talents and how well they have played.

It seems like someone is out every single game for the Bucks, but no matter the case, they are always ready to go and they have shown very little limitations so far this season.

Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter have done a terrific job on both ends of the floor out on the perimeter, Bobby Portis is averaging a double-double as the team’s sixth man this year and Brook Lopez has suddenly turned himself into one of the best shot-blocking centers in the entire league, putting him at the top of the list of guys in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

Milwaukee has proven to be a tough team to beat on a nightly basis, as have the Memphis Grizzlies, who have won six straight games, the longest active winning streak in the NBA.

Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have continued to play with the same “next man up” mentality that they played with a season ago, as they too have dealt with a handful of injuries early on this year.

Depth was a key force for Memphis last year when they finished with 56 wins, tying their franchise record for wins in a season, and they are once again one of the better offensive teams in the entire league.

Both the Bucks and Grizzlies have high title aspirations this season, but only one of these teams will come out of Thursday’s game with another win.

Here is how to watch Thursday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-9)

Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 15, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 15, 2022 WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off of a 128-111 win at home against the Golden State Warriors.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off of a 128-103 win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks are 7-4 on the road this season and the Bulls are 12-2 at home.

The Grizzlies are one of the league’s top rebounding teams this season, as they are averaging 28.7 total rebounds per game as a team this season, the second-best mark in the entire NBA.

Milwaukee and Memphis split their two regular season meetings a season ago, as both teams won on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

March 26, 2022 - Grizzlies 127, Bucks 102

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 11 rebounds, but Memphis stood tall without Ja Morant and they picked up a very impressive 25-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton all scored in double figures for the Grizzlies in this game, as Melton led the team with 24 points off-the-bench. Memphis outscored Milwaukee by 15 points from the perimeter and they also outrebounded the Bucks 54-46.

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Joe Ingles (knee - ACL) - OUT, Jrue Holiday (illness) - OUT, MarJon Beauchamp (nasal fracture) - PROBABLE

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Desmond Bane (toe) - OUT, Vince Williams Jr. (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jevon Carter , 6-1 guard: 8.0 points, 3.4 assists

, 6-1 guard: 8.0 points, 3.4 assists G Grayson Allen , 6-4 guard: 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds F Khris Middleton , 6-7 forward: 12.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-7 forward: 12.5 points, 4.3 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 7-0 forward: 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 7-0 forward: 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-5 guard: 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists G John Konchar , 6-5 guard: 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds F Dillon Brooks , 6-6 forward: 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-10 center: 8.0 points, 10.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Bucks as of Thursday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not yet been determined.

What to watch for:

The Bucks currently rank 16th in the league in offensive rating and 1st in the league in defensive rating.

The Grizzlies currently rank 9th in the league in offensive rating and 5th in the league in defensive rating.

Milwaukee is 26-25 all-time against Memphis.

The Grizzlies are currently averaging 115.5 points per game this season, 7th in the NBA, and the Bucks are allowing an average of 107.6 points per game to their opponents, 2nd in the NBA.

