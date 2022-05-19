How to Watch Celtics at Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 on Thursday

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

If we learned anything from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, it’s that both teams have really strong defenses, Jimmy Butler is locked in right now and we have ourselves a terrific series that could very well go the distance!

The Heat defeated the Celtics 118-107 on Tuesday night in Miami and while this was an 11-point victory for the Heat, this game was still fairly close in terms of skill-level on the court.

Boston led by eight points heading into halftime and the way the Heat came out and attacked the Celtics on both ends of the floor in the third quarter is what ultimately won this game for them.

Miami began the third on a 22-2 run over the first seven minutes or so and not only did every member of the Heat play well during this run, but Jimmy Butler simply took over this game.

Ending up with 41 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks, Jimmy Butler made it very clear that he is not messing around and has nothing but a championship on his mind right now!

With Al Horford and Marcus Smart out for Game 1, the Celtics not only struggled at times defensively, as Horford and Smart are two of their best defensive players, but their lack of depth really showed.

Once Jayson Tatum started struggling and lost his groove in the second-half, the Celtics had nobody to turn to for immediate production, especially with Jaylen Brown not finding his shot until late in the fourth quarter.

Payton Pritchard stepped up with 18 points off-the-bench in 30 minutes of play, but the Celtics desperately need both Smart and Horford back in this series if they are to possibly take down the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

Through one game, the Heat own the 1-0 lead in this Eastern Conference Finals series, but that was just one game.

Now, it is time for Game 2 in South Beach and given how great both teams are on the defensive-end of the floor, you just never know what can happen!

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat

WHO : Boston Celtics (0-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-0)

: Boston Celtics (0-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 2 (Heat lead 1-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 2 (Heat lead 1-0) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 19

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 19 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season with Boston winning two of the three games played by an average margin of 23.5 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5).

Miami is 35-12 at home this season and Boston is 27-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 1?

May 17, 2022 - Heat 118, Celtics 107

The third quarter is when the Heat turned things on and pulled away from the Celtics, as they opened up the quarter on a 22-2 run and they outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the quarter. Jimmy Butler’s dominance on the offensive-end of the floor showed in this game, but Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent in the backcourt really helped boost this second-half comeback for Miami, as they combined to score 35 points on 12-25 shooting. Payton Pritchard was a bright spot for Boston, scoring 18 points off-the-bench, as was Robert Williams III with 18 points and 9 rebounds as he continues to battle knee soreness.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Miami went 10-30 (33.3%) and Boston went 11-34 (32.4%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Heat turned the ball over 13 times, resulting in 17 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 19 points for Miami.

The Celtics recorded 22 assists on a total of 36 made shots (61.1%), whereas the Heat recorded 18 assists on a total of 39 made shots (46.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Al Horford (health and safety protocols) - DOUBTFUL, Marcus Smart (foot) - PROBABLE

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (P) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Grant Williams , 6-6 forward: 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists C Robert Williams III, 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Gabe Vincent (Q) , 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Celtics as of Thursday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 207.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2010.

The Celtics (17) and Heat (3) have combined to win 20 NBA championships.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.8 points per game in the playoffs, ranking him just behind Luka Doncic (30.5) for the highest scoring average amongst active players still in the postseason.

Miami is 46-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 48-16 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Heat have played a total of 24 playoff games and four playoff series all-time. The Heat are 14-10 against the Celtics in the playoffs, including this postseason, and Miami is 3-1 against Boston in playoff series, including being 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, beating them in 2012 and 2020 to advance to the NBA Finals.

