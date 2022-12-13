How to Watch Celtics-Lakers Game On Tuesday

Boston Celtics (21-7) and Los Angeles Lakers (11-15) will play each other on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The NBA’s top rivalry will be renewed on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, as the Boston Celtics will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Playing their second game in as many nights, the Celtics will have to put a quick loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night behind them, but this may be hard to do given that they will be playing in the same arena!

The Celtics have looked dominant early on this season on both ends of the floor and their dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continues to prove why they may very well be the best two-way duo in this entire league.

Offensively, the Celtics have been getting things done, but back-to-back losses on the back-end of their six-game road trip is definitely concerning, especially heading into a matchup against a hungry Lakers team that has been competitive as of late.

Ending their three-game losing skid the other night, LeBron James and the Lakers have a chance to get a statement win in this game against Boston.

So far this season, only five of Los Angeles’ eleven wins have been against teams who are above .500, so a win against a team like the Celtics could go a long way for them.

Anthony Davis has been playing at an MVP-level for the Lakers when healthy and with LeBron James still being LeBron James, it is hard to count this team out, even if they have problems offensively and on their bench!

Will the Celtics get back on track with a win against their rivals or will the Lakers will themselves to a massive victory in front of their home faithful?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Lakers

WHO: Boston Celtics (21-7) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-15)

Boston Celtics (21-7) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-15) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 13, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 WHERE: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Lakers

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 123-107 loss on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 124-117 win on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics are 10-5 on the road this season and the Lakers are 10-6 at home.

The Lakers have done a great job at the free-throw line this season, as they currently rank first in the league in free-throws made (20.8) and free-throws attempted (25.9) per game.

Los Angeles and Boston split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

December 7, 2021 - Lakers 117, Celtics 102

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 69 points, 23 rebounds and 19 assists the last time the Lakers took on the Celtics, a game they won by 15 points in Los Angeles. Jayson Tatum was the only player for Boston to really put anything together offensively, as he finished this game with 34 points on 13-22 shooting. The Celtics as a whole shot just 43.9 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from three-point range.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams (knee) - OUT, Al Horford (personal reasons) - OUT

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) - OUT, Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) - OUT, LeBron James (ankle) - PROBABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 11.4 points, 7.3 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.4 points, 7.3 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-8 forward: 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists F Grant Williams , 6-6 forward: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds C Blake Griffin, 6-9 center: 6.1 points, 4.5 rebounds

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds G Dennis Schroder , 6-3 guard: 8.8 points, 3.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.8 points, 3.8 assists G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists F/C Anthony Davis, 6-10 forward/center: 27.7 points, 12.4rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Tuesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 233.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Celtics currently rank 1st in the league in offensive rating and 10th in the league in defensive rating.

The Bucks currently rank 21st in the league in offensive rating and 15th in the league in defensive rating.

Boston is 163-133 all-time against Los Angeles.

The Celtics are currently averaging 119.3 points per game this season, 1st in the NBA, and the Lakers are averaging 114.8 points per game, 11th in the NBA.

