How to Watch Celtics-Raptors Game On Monday

The Boston Celtics (19-5) and Toronto Raptors (12-11) will play each other on Monday night in Toronto. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are two familiar names when it comes time to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and on Monday night, they will meet for the first time this season.

Fresh off their run to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics have not missed a beat early on this season, as they once again look like one of the most dominant and complete teams in the league.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still one of the better offensive duos in the entire league and as a whole, the Celtics have improved their efficiency on the offensive-end of the floor with their new found depth.

Boston has not lost many games this season and they have won eight of their eleven games on the road so far this year.

For Toronto, their starting-five remains the core of their production on both ends of the floor.

Pascal Siakam is still acting as a triple-double threat for this team when healthy and with both Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby out on the wing, the Raptors have everything they need to possibly grow into a title contender once more.

The Raptors are one of the better teams at home this season and the Celtics currently own the best record in the league. Who will win this pivotal Eastern Conference matchup?

Here is how to watch Monday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

WHO: Boston Celtics (19-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11)

Boston Celtics (19-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 5, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 5, 2022 WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 103-92 win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a 121-108 win at home against the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics are 8-3 on the road this season and the Raptors are 9-2 at home.

The Raptors are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, as they currently lead the league in steals with 10.2 steals per game.

Boston and Toronto split their four regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning one home and one road game.

Last Matchup:

March 28, 2022 - Raptors 115, Celtics 112

Going for 40 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam helped lift the Raptors to a narrow overtime victory over the Celtics. Despite being outscored by six points from the perimeter and being outrebounded by five rebounds, Toronto outscored Boston 66-52 in the paint. Boston also turned the ball over 17 times, playing to Toronto’s advantage. For the Celtics, Marcus Smart ended up being their most efficient player in this game with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams (knee) - OUT, Marcus Smart (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa (ankle) - OUT, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT, Juan Hernangomez (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (Q) , 6-3 guard: 11.8 points, 7.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.8 points, 7.7 assists G Derrick White , 6-4 guard: 10.8 points, 3.3 assists

, 6-4 guard: 10.8 points, 3.3 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 30.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-8 forward: 30.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists F/C Al Horford, 6-9 forward/center: 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet , 6-1 guard: 16.8 points, 6.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 16.8 points, 6.6 assists G/F OG Anunoby , 6-7 guard/forward: 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-7 guard/forward: 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds F Scottie Barnes , 6-9 forward: 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-9 forward: 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists F/C Pascal Siakam , 6-9 forward/center: 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-9 forward/center: 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists C Christian Koloko, 7-1 center: 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 1-point favorites over the Raptors as of Monday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 227 total points.

What to watch for:

The Celtics currently rank 5th in the league in offensive rating and 14th in the league in defensive rating.

The Raptors currently rank 13th in the league in offensive rating and 7th in the league in defensive rating.

Boston is 62-42 all-time against Toronto.

The Celtics are currently averaging 120.8 points per game this season, 1st in the NBA, and the Raptors are allowing an average of 109.5 points per game to their opponents, 7th in the NBA.

