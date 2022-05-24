How to Watch Warriors at Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 4 on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

In Games 1 and 2 of this Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors took care of business on their home court and were able to withstand the fight the Dallas Mavericks put up. In Game 3 on Sunday, the Warriors once again cruised to a victory to take a commanding 3-0 lead in this series.

Now one win away from getting back to the NBA Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons, the Warriors seem to be on cruise control while the Mavericks continue to scramble for answers on both ends of the court.

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 86 points in Game 3, giving Dallas exactly what they needed on the offensive-end of the floor to maybe pick up a win, but the rest of the team shot just 5-27 (18.5%) and scored a combined 14 points.

Golden State has done a fantastic job defensively by taking Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock out of the equation on the perimeter and while Luka Doncic continues to put up eye-popping numbers, they are nothing more than empty stats at this point.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been the power trio for the Warriors in these playoffs, but perhaps their most important trio is formed by Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney.

All three of these secondary talents for the Warriors have stepped up into big roles and while they may not be the focal point of this roster, they have all contributed greatly in this series.

Wiggins has been a terrific two-way player against Doncic, Looney has destroyed Dallas on the interior and Poole has been the glue to hold everything together for the Warriors, attacking the Mavericks on the drive offensively and being the “spark” Golden State has missed all of these years on their bench.

On a collision course with the NBA Finals, the Warriors will enter Game 4 on Tuesday looking to seal the deal and pick up their second sweep in the Western Conference Finals in the last four seasons.

Can Dallas do anything to avoid complete embarrassment by the Warriors in front of their home faithful on Tuesday night?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

WHO : Golden State Warriors (3-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-3)

: Golden State Warriors (3-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-3) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 4 (Warriors lead 3-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 4 (Warriors lead 3-0) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 24

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 24 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Dallas winning three of the four games played by an average margin of 10.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Dallas is 34-14 at home this season and Golden State is 25-22 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in 14 of the last 21 games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 65.5 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 3?

May 22, 2022 - Warriors 109, Mavericks 100

The Dallas Mavericks fought back after trailing multiple times in this game and they even led by nine points at one point in the first-half, but this game was controlled all night long by the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and Co. never looked uncomfortable in this one and it seems like everyone that is associated with this team is having fun right now. The Warriors know they are on the verge of making the NBA Finals again and in this series, Dallas has just been outplayed and outmatched. In Game 3, Andrew Wiggins had another big performance for Golden State with 27 points and 11 rebounds, as Stephen Curry scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson combined for 86 points in this loss for Dallas.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Golden State went 11-32 (34.4%) and Dallas went 13-45 (28.9%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Warriors turned the ball over 13 times, resulting in 10 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 9 times that resulted in 8 points for Golden State.

The Mavericks recorded 18 assists on a total of 30 made shots (60%), whereas the Warriors recorded 28 assists on a total of 38 made shots (73.7%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 1-point favorites over the Warriors as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2011.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 47-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 36-6 when scoring at least 110 points.

The Mavericks and Warriors have played a total of 9 playoff games and just one playoff series all-time. The Warriors are 7-2 against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year, and Golden State beat them in the first-round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs in their lone playoff series.

