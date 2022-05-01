How to Watch Warriors at Grizzlies Game 1 on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Memphis on Sunday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series, a matchup that was very intriguing during the regular season.

Winning three of the four matchups this year, the Grizzlies look to have the upper hand entering this series, but the Warriors are a much different team than they were just a few weeks ago.

Finally fully-healthy and playing their best brand of basketball, Golden State made quick work of the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs and they look like their old championship-caliber selves again.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are the four All-Stars leading the way for the Warriors, but Jordan Poole has emerged as a key weapon for this team and may ultimately prove to be their most important player.

The “Super Splash Brothers” of Curry, Thompson and Poole combined to average 71.6 points per game during the first-round of the playoffs against Denver and with Green still being one of the most elite defenders in this league, Memphis is going to have to bring their “A-game” if they are to possibly advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first-time since 2013.

Speaking of the Grizzlies, they are no pushover, as they finished the regular season with a 56-26 record, the second-best record in the league this year and tied for their best record in franchise history.

In Year 3, Ja Morant has ascended to “superstar status” in the NBA and due to both his versatility and insane athletic abilities, there really is no way to stop him from positively impacting the game for his team.

Depth has been the key for the Memphis Grizzlies this year, as they finished the regular season with six different players averaging at least 10.0 points per game and they ranked sixth in the league in bench points per game.

This Western Conference Semifinals matchup has the chance to go the distance, but who will pull within three wins of the Western Conference Finals in Game 1?

How to watch Sunday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

WHO : Golden State Warriors (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0)

: Golden State Warriors (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 1

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 1 WHEN : 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 1

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 1 WHERE : FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee TV : ABC

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with Memphis winning three of the four games played by an average of 13.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Warriors finished the regular season ranking third in points allowed per game (105.5).

Memphis is 32-12 at home this season and Golden State is 23-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 71.6 points per game over the Warriors’ last five games.

Last Matchup:

March 28, 2022 - Grizzlies 123, Warriors 95

In their final meeting of the regular season, Memphis defeated Golden State 123-95, without Ja Morant, in a game that was all but decided by halftime. The Grizzlies led by 26 points at the half and expanded on their lead in the second-half thanks to their bench scoring a combined 52 points. The Warriors shot just 40.7% from the floor as a team and they were without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. in this game.

Warriors-Grizzlies Most Recent Playoff Series:

Warriors last playoff series : The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first-round of the playoffs, outscoring Denver by an average of 11.3 points in their four wins. Stephen Curry scored at least 30 points in three of the five games played in this series and as a team, the Warriors shot 42.2% from deep against the Nuggets, ranking them first in three-point shooting percentage out of all sixteen teams that played in a first-round playoff series.

: The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first-round of the playoffs, outscoring Denver by an average of 11.3 points in their four wins. Stephen Curry scored at least 30 points in three of the five games played in this series and as a team, the Warriors shot 42.2% from deep against the Nuggets, ranking them first in three-point shooting percentage out of all sixteen teams that played in a first-round playoff series. Grizzlies last playoff series: The Memphis Grizzlies had their hands full with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs, defeating Minnesota 4-2 in the series. Ja Morant had an all-around fantastic series, averaging 21.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Brandon Clarke proved to be an X-factor in the frontcourt, averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds against the Timberwolves.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Steven Adams (health protocols) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Xavier Tillman Sr., 6-11 center: 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Bucks as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 220.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013 and the Golden State Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 42-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Memphis is 51-11, including the postseason.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have played a total of 6 playoff games and one playoff series all-time. Golden State won this series 4-2 back in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals en route to winning the 2015 NBA Finals.

